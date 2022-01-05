Voting is underway in the Knesset Wednesday morning on a controversial coalition bill which would provide electricity, water, and other infrastructure hookups to thousands of illegally built homes.

Dubbed the ‘Electricity Bill’, the law was drafted by United Arab List MK Waleed Taha, and is aimed at providing de facto legalization for thousands of illegal buildings in the Arab sector in the Negev and Galilee.

מהומה בכנסת: בנט מתקרב לנתניהו ומאשים אותו בתמיכה בהתנתקות

Opposition lawmakers blasted the government for backing the bill, with MKs jeering Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the Knesset floor.

“Shame on you, shame on you,” Opposition MKs shouted at Yamina and New Hope faction members. “You sold out the Land of Israel.”

Bennett responded to the jeers, shouting back at Opposition Leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu.

“You are responsible for the [2005 Gaza] Disengagement, for 12 years you dismantled the ‘fledgling settlements’.”

During discussion on the bill prior to the vote Wednesday, MK Taha defended the proposal, saying it would correct alleged discrimination against Arab Israelis in the approval process.

Addressing the Knesset in Arabic, Taha said: “Why don’t Arab citizens go to the planning committee to get building permits? Because they won’t be approved.”

“’You didn’t make plans, you didn’t make precise plans’, they say. You created society that doesn’t have sufficient income; you didn’t establish industrial zones or employment opportunities. Now, we're trying to do this any way we can.”

“There are houses which, because of the policies of previous governments, aren’t connected to the electrical network. Those responsible for keeping hundreds of thousands of Arab citizens from being able establish homes needs to come to a reckoning with that.”