The family of Eldad Perry, who was assassinated earlier this year, has sued the suspected shooter for over 20 million shekel, N12 reported.

Perry is survived by seven children and his widow, who was pregnant at the time of his death. Most of Perry's children are still minors, and the family says that they have been reduced to poverty following the murder.

The family is now suing Daniel Kedar, the suspect in the shooting, for over 20 million shekel ($6,449,926).

In the suit, the family claims that they have proofs Kedar began to give his properties to people close to him without receiving anything in return. He also recently sold one of the luxury apartments he owned.

"The deceased was a businessman who owned and managed a group of companies in the construction industry. In the period prior to his death, he accumulated debts due to the debts of the group of companies he owned," the suit says.

"The deceased supported the plaintiffs with generosity and magnanimously, and provided them with a very high standard of living, even if it was decreased in the past year due to his financial difficulties.

"In 2018, his annual income was 2,455,023 NIS, and in 2019 his annual income was 2,568,051 NIS. In 2020, his annual income was 545,655 NIS.

"The defendant must compensate the plaintiffs, who were dependent on the deceased, for their financial damage caused as a result of his death. The honorable court is asked to rule on compensation, according to the details provided or according to any other distribution which seems appropriate to it."