MK Idan Roll, who resigned from the Yesh Atid party and formed his own faction, National Majority, pn Sunday evening launched his new book, titled “Opening the Club”.

In his book, Roll proposes a plan to change the rules in Israeli politics, aiming to allow for political and ideological renewal. He argues that the system must be changed so that it allows deserving and good people to join the Knesset, thus opening the doors to new forces.

Roll claims that current politicians have turned the Knesset into a "closed club," a system that prevents the public from introducing new ideas. He noted that he intends to work on removing the barriers that prevent integration of new people into the Knesset, including lowering the electoral threshold and significantly reducing funding for the ruling parties.

During the book launch, Roll also spoke about his intention to establish an independent faction in the Knesset, the National Majority faction.

"Opening the Knesset’s closed club to new forces is the most meaningful act I can do for the people of Israel," he said, adding that his new path is a step to ensure that the public will not have to choose the same candidates again in the next round.

In his book, Roll also discusses the need to change the political map in Israel, following the rift between the right and left. He argues that the lines dividing the two sides are no longer relevant, especially after the events of October 7, and that there is a need for a political system focused on liberal policies rather than internal disputes. The National Majority party, he said, includes citizens from across the political spectrum, who aim to promote Israel's national interests.

Earlier on Sunday, Roll thanked members of the Yesh Atid party, its chairman Yair Lapid, and his colleagues for the shared path, for the honor of serving the public as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and as a Member of Knesset. "I am grateful for the shared journey and the honor of serving the public," he said.

