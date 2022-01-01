Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said in closed conversations that there is no definitive guide for "how to beat a pandemic."

In August 2020, Bennett published a book titled, "How to Beat a Pandemic."

The book jacket reads, "Bennett acted at critical junctures in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis. In this book he describes what went on behind the scenes of the health and economic battle and explains that if we want to win - bureaucracy must clear the way for entrepreneurship."

On the book's cover, Bennett claimed, "Coronavirus calls on Israel to become a better, more up-to-date, and more innovative version of itself - thus contributing to all of humanity. I am convinced we can succeed in this. This is my plan."

This week, in a conversation with Kan 11, Bennett admitted that there is no one clear way to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the government's policies are more similar to a recipe for herd immunity when compared to the other strategies which were examined when he took office.