A passerby on Wednesday morning noticed the body of a man floating in the Yarkon River, between Tel Aviv's Ibn Gabirol and Rokach streets.

The body seems to be that of a man in his 20s.

Emergency forces were called to the scene, and Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel pulled the body from the water, and declared the victim's death. Large forces of police officers and ZAKA personnel also arrived at the scene.

"At 8:52a.m., a report was received by the MDA hotline in the Dan region, regarding a man who was pulled from the Yarkon River in Tel Aviv," an MDA statement read.

"MDA paramedics reported a man in his 20s with no signs of life, and declared his death."

Zvika Lehrer and Brakhel Nuni, MDA paramedics, said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the man in the river, and together with the firefighters we quickly pulled him out. We performed medical tests - he had no signs of life and we were forced to declare his death at the scene."

Police are investigating.