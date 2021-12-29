Responding to Chief Rabbi David Lau's letter to the Prime Minister regarding conversions, the Yisrael Beytenu party has called for the Chief Rabbi to be fired.

"This attempt to hold converts hostage to the haredi establishment which has seized control of the Chief Rabbinate - like the threats from the Chief Rabbi against the minister appointed over him - crosses a red line and contravenes all accepted practice.

"We call on the Religious Affairs Minister to fire the Chief Rabbi immediately and to summon him to a disciplinary hearing, just like any other state official."

The Ne'emanei Torah v'Avodah movement also responded in a similar manner to the Chief Rabbi's letter, calling on Rabbi Lau to resign.

"The conversion outline being advanced by Minister Kahana does not concern itself with halachic issues, but only administrative ones, and therefore, the response of Rabbi Lau is out of place," the movement said in a statement.

"If the Chief Rabbi cannot come to terms with the Minister's appointee, he is free - like any other government official - to resign from his position as an expression of protest. As long as he is still serving in an official capacity, however, he should not be making statements against the policies of elected officials."

The movement also insisted that Kahana's outline will "strengthen Judaism and lessen assimilation."