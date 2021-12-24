Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Thursday evening with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and wished him great success on the occasion of his assuming office on December 6.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked Chancellor Nehammer on behalf of the State of Israel for Austrian support for Israel in the international arena.

The two exchanged impressions and insights about dealing with the coronavirus and the Omicron strain. They stated their intention to continue the close relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Bennett invited Chancellor Nehammer to visit Israel when the morbidity situation permits.