An Israeli father and his son were killed during a mountain trek in Austria after falling from a significant height in the Tyrol region.

The incident occurred while they were hiking along a mountain trail. The father reportedly slipped and fell, and his son - who was hiking with him - attempted to rescue him but also fell. Both were killed instantly.

A second son, who was also on the trek, was unharmed.

Rescue efforts were prolonged and hindered by severe weather conditions. The operation involved Austria’s mountain rescue service, a medical helicopter, a police helicopter, and local firefighting teams.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement which said, “The Department for Israelis in Distress, in cooperation with the Israeli embassies in Vienna and Bern, is handling the tragic incident in which two Israeli citizens were killed in Austria. The ministry is in contact with the family and is providing assistance during this difficult time.”