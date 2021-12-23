Ettya Dimentman, the widow of Yehuda Dimentman, who was killed in a shooting attack in Samaria a week ago, addressed the thousands of marchers who came out Thursday to march to the Homesh yeshiva where her husband studied.

"The more people here and the more rain there is, the more challenging and difficult it is for us, the happier it makes Yehuda, I am sure," Ettya said. "We invite all the people of Israel - all those who did not come or who regretted not coming, are invited to walk with us in their hearts or to come here tomorrow or the day after."

"We will return to all places," the widow added, "just as Yehuda dreamed, and all the people of Israel dreamed and continue to dream even if they did not believe it could happen."

The marchers came to walk to the ruins of the community of Homesh in Samaria at the conclusion of the shivah (seven-day mourning period) for Yehuda Dimentman.

They came in answer to the call of the Dimentman family, to march from Shavei Shomron to the Homesh yeshiva where Yehuda learned, going via the route where he was gunned down by an Arab terrorist as he made his way home with his friends and study partners.

At the conclusion of the march, a memorial service will be held, together with all the participants as well as public figures and Knesset members.