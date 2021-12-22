More than 100 rabbis called on the government not to destroy the Homesh yeshiva Wednesday night. The rabbis also call for a march to be held tomorrow at the end of the shiva period of morning for Yehuda Dimentman to save the yeshiva.

The letter was signed by a number of the leading rabbis of religious Zionism, including Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Zvi Yisrael Thau, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Chaim Steiner, and dozens of other municipal rabbis and roshei yeshivas.

"We support the dear members of the Homesh yeshiva, headed by Rabbi Elishama Cohen, who are engaged in Torah study and in settling the land, just as the late Yehuda Dimentman was. We demand from the government and the security forces: Do not uproot the yeshiva in Homesh! The vile murder was intended to uproot the Jewish settlement in Homesh. Do not help the murderers fulfill their purpose and give a reward to our enemies," the rabbis wrote in the letter.

The rabbis also add a demand to stop the destruction and to regulate the yeshiva. "Stop the order to cut off the yeshiva in Homesh! The yeshiva in Homesh must be regulated as soon as possible and safe access to the place must be established. Be strong for our people and the cities of our G-d."

Earlier today, Rabbi Elishama Cohen, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Homesh yeshiva, was arrested at the Hizma checkpoint Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of violating the 2005 Disengagement Law, which prohibits Jews from the demolished community of Homesh.