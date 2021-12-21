A new poll shows President Joe Biden trailing his 2020 presidential election rival Donald Trump in a theoretical 2024 rematch.

The InsiderAdvantage poll, released Tuesday, polled 750 registered voters from December 17th to 19th and has a margin of error of +/-3.6%.

According to the poll, if a new election were held today, pitting Biden against his predecessor, former President Trump, Biden would lose by eight points, 41% to 49%. Biden defeated Trump in 2020 by just over four points, 51.2% to 46.8%.

The poll also found that among registered voters, just 41% approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to 58% who disapprove.

Regarding next year’s midterm elections, a majority of registered voters say they prefer the Republican party in control of the US Senate, with 51% backing GOP control of the upper chamber, compared to 42% who favor Democrats retaining control.

A plurality of 48% to 43% want Republicans to take back control of the House of Representatives.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents said they had been hurt by cost hikes on basic goods and services over the last month, compared to just 6% who said they had felt a beneficial impact from the change in costs.

Few respondents rated Biden’s handling of the crisis on the southern border positively; just 30% approved of his handling of issues related to illegal immigration and the southern border, compared to 64% who disapprove.