Former US President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, reports The Associated Press.

Trump made the disclosure during an appearance in Dallas, the final stop of "The History Tour," a live interview show he has been doing with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly.

"Both the President and I are vaxxed," O'Reilly said at the event which took place at the American Airlines Center.

He then asked Trump, "Did you get the booster?" and the former President replied, "Yes".

"I got it, too," O'Reilly said.

The revelation that Trump received the booster shot elicited boos from some people in the crowd, to which Trump replied, "Don't! Don't! Don't! Don't! Don't!" and waved off their reaction with his hand.

Prior to the booing, Trump told the audience that they should "take credit" for the success of the vaccines developed while he was in office.

"Look, we did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We together, all of us -- not me, we -- we got a vaccine done, three vaccines done, and tremendous therapeutics. Take credit for it. Take credit for it.... Don't let them take it away. Don't take it away from ourselves," he said.

"You're playing right into their hands when you sort of like, 'Oh the vaccine,"' he added. "If you don't want to take it, you shouldn't be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don't let them take that away from you."

Trump told the Wall Street Journal in a September interview that he "probably" would not get a booster shot.

Previously, he stated in an interview with Fox News that the COVID booster shot “sounds like a money making operation for Pfizer.”

In March it was reported that Trump and former first lady Melania Trump quietly received the COVID-19 vaccine at the White House in January, before Trump left office.

Unlike Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence as well as current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris got their vaccines in front of cameras in an attempt to encourage Americans to get the shot.