Watch: Biden receives coronavirus vaccine

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on live television.

The shot was administered at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware, by Tabe Masa, who is a nurse practitioner and the head of employee health services at the hospital, according to the Biden transition team.

"We owe these folks an awful lot," Biden said, thanking those involved in the vaccine's development and distribution and front-line health care workers.

"I also think that it's worth saying that this is, is great hope. I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine. There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot; so is Jill," he added.

Biden noted that the vaccine rollout was in its beginning stages and cautioned Americans about the long road ahead.

"It's going to take time," he said, urging Americans to listen to public health experts, wear masks, socially distance and not travel unless absolutely necessary during the holiday season.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence became the highest-ranking US government official to receive the vaccine, doing so on live television in order to bolster public confidence.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Friday, according to Axios.

Biden recently said in an interview that he will be "happy to" get a coronavirus vaccine and will get it publicly to demonstrate his confidence in it.