Report: Trump and his wife quietly received COVID-19 vaccine

Former US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump quietly received the COVID-19 vaccine at the White House in January, a Trump advisor told NBC News on Monday.

It is not clear which type of vaccine they received.

Trump announced in October that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. They both later recovered.

During his treatment, Trump received the experimental antibody cocktail made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which is designed to prevent infected people from developing severe illness.

After he was released from hospital where he was treated for his bout with COVID-19, Trump published a video message in which he praised the Regeneron antibody cocktail and said he would work to get Regeneron and similar drugs available to everyone.

The CDC recommends patients wait at least 90 days after receiving the treatment before being vaccinated, noted NBC News.

While Trump received the vaccine behind the scenes, his Vice President Mike Pence received the vaccine in front of the cameras.

President Joe Biden publicly received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in an effort to boost confidence about its safety and efficacy. Vice President Kamala Harris received the vaccine in public as well.