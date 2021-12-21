US President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday after having close contact with a White House staffer who subsequently tested positive for the virus, The Hill reports.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki disclosed the positive case in a statement Monday evening. Psaki said the mid-level staff member, who was not identified, spent 30 minutes with Biden on Air Force One on Friday on a trip from South Carolina to Philadelphia.

The staffer is fully vaccinated and received a booster. The staffer tested negative before the trip but on Sunday began showing symptoms and tested positive for the virus on Monday, said Psaki, who added that Biden was tested via a PCR test on Monday following the news and tested negative.

Biden also received an antigen test on Sunday as part of regular testing, she said, which was also negative.

“As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the President will continue with his daily schedule,” Psaki said.

The White House regularly tests those who come in close contact with Biden and has managed to keep cases among high-level officials low, but some individuals in the President’s orbit have tested positive for the virus, including Psaki herself.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was forced to cut a trip short following news that a member of the traveling press pool had tested positive for COVID-19.

In late September, State Department spokesperson Ned Price tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.

Before testing positive, Price had been in close contact with Blinken during his meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Blinken tested negative at the time.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus several weeks before that and self-isolated at home.