Highlighting contradictory statements made over the past few years by top U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci, prominent Republican Sarah Palin has publicly vowed never to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Over my dead body,” Palin said, speaking at “Americafest,” a three-day event held in Phoenix, Arizona, by a conservative student movement.

Fauci is “the most inconsistent talking head,” Palin told her audience on Sunday. “Do you remember how he once said that if you had COVID, you would be naturally immune?

“So, at the time we were led to believe that we wouldn’t need to have the shot. Well, then they changed their tune. Those of us who have had COVID – they’re telling us that even though we’ve had it, we have natural immunity – now we still have to get a shot.”

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), those who have recovered from Covid-19 are still advised to get at least one vaccine shot for better protection, and this is also the Israeli government’s position, despite recent findings in a study examining health outcomes for almost six million Israeli citizens over the summer of 2021, showing that the benefit derived from a vaccine shot following COVID recovery is minimal and verging on the statistically insignificant.

“It’ll be over my dead body that I get a shot,” Palin continued. “I will not. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either.”

Palin herself recovered from COVID in the spring of 2021. Despite her statements against getting a vaccine shot following infection, she has made other statements in support of mask-wearing, calling it “better than doing nothing.”