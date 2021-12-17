The book of B’reishith reaches its conclusion this week in the Torah portion of parashat Va’yechi. The time draws near for the patriarch Yaakov to depart from this world, and he seeks to bless his children and prepare them for their upcoming exile and future Redemption.

The era of Yosef is coming to an end. In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, our hosts share some plain and frank Torah talk about "sins of the flesh" and the Torah’s attitude about sexuality.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman focus on what we can learn from Yosef’s power of purity, and how his righteousness, especially in the area of sexual purity, conveys a crucial message to our own generation.