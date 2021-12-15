During a meeting of the Knesset's Health Committee, MK Moshe Gafni, who chairs the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, paid a compliment to the Committee Chairwoman, MK Idit Silman (Yamina).

"You are running this committee very successfully," Gafni told her. "With regards to your second job (as coalition chair - ed.), the coalition is not successful, and that's a shame, because you're a good woman."

Silman responded, "I would be happy if you joined the coalition and represented your sector. I love you guys very much."

"That's not relevant," Gafni responded. "But despite that, I ask that you advance my bill, even if I did not join the coalition."

"We will not join the coalition. We will not sit with those who desecrate Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath - ed.) and Reform [movement members], who turn the Western Wall into a landowners' den."