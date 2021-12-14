During a discussion on voting booths in illegal Bedouin Arab settlements, a clash broke out in the Interior Committee between Otzma Yehudit Chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir and MK Waleed Taha, a member of the Ra'am (United Arab List) party and the chairman of the Interior Committee.

Ben Gvir requested at the start of the discussion to know what the status of those towns was, and why the Interior Committee Chairman is insisting on placing voting booths in illegal places.

At that point, Taha requested to silence Ben Gvir, and a clash broke out between the two, in which Ben Gvir said, "Racist! You don't allow Jews to speak at the Interior Committee!"

Taha tried to silence Ben Gvir and decided to remove him from the discussion, while shouting at Ben Gvir, saying, "You're a racist and a fascist!"

"At the Interior Committee, it is forbidden to ask questions and forbidden for Jews to speak," Ben Gvir said afterwards. "All I wanted was to ask what the normative status of the Bedouin settlements is, where they are looking into placing voting booths, and to bring to attention Taha's hypocrisy. But he acted violently, aggressively, and silenced people - he also removed me from the discussion, again."

"The ones at fault are those who allowed someone who supports murdering soldiers to serve in the Interior Committee, and the embarrassment belongs to the Bennett government," he said.

Watch the Hebrew video here: