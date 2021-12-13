Following the historical Abraham Accords, signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a joint professional collaboration, supported by the MK Idan Roll, Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister and Major General Chalifa Harb El Hili Emirates Under Secretary – Internal Affairs, was held between Magen David Adom Israel's National EMS organization and the National ambulance UAE.

As part of the collaboration, a joint virtual simulation took place this week, with observers from The Netherlands, Italy and France, simulating a Mass Casualty Incident Scenario involving a bus, with dozens of injured passengers, in challenging terrine and weather conditions, far from urban area, all in order to improve the emergency preparedness and mutual knowledge.

During the virtual exercise, the scenario was simulated twice, once responded by the MDA team and second by the UAE Ambulance Services team, presenting the operational protocols of the two organizations, facing dilemmas and their answers, all in order to enrich the participant's knowledge.

The managers of the two parties have specified during the drill, the importance of the collaboration and the fact that the communities in both countries, relay on their emergency services to provide an immediate, efficient and professional response during emergencies. This is the commitment of the organizations and authorities, to learn from each other and improve, to be better prepared for emergency and disaster situations that unfortunately might occur.

Eli Bin MDA Director General: "The joint drill between Magen David Adom and the UAE Ministry of Interior and their Ambulance services conducted during this week, is a historical event of exchanging knowledge, technologies and experience that we have gathered over the years. At the same time, we have learned a lot about the challenges that our friends at the UAE, that displayed their skills and new technologies, are confronting with. This is all about exchanging knowledge and joint learning; with the constant strive to improve the lifesaving abilities".