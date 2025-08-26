The security authorities in the United Arab Emirates instructed the kashrut bodies operating in the country this week to assign a security guard to accompany each kashrut supervisor visiting food manufacturing plants.

The heightened precautions come amid the growing fear of terror attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions.

The new directive joins a series of steps taken in recent weeks due to alerts about Iran and its proxies' intentions to attack Jewish and Israeli targets in the Gulf states.

Due to the new directives, the local kashrut agency notified all companies producing products under its supervision that it would have to raise its daily charge for a supervisor visit by $100 to cover the cost of security.

"The security directives are not a recommendation, rather a mandatory requirement by the local authorities," an official from an Israeli kashrut body stated, "We are required to follow them, and we can't send supervisors to the factories without the required security accompaniment."

A kashrut supervisor who works in the UAE recounted how, since the murder of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan, there has been a significant increase in security measures. But over the past three weeks, the situation has been particularly tense. The authorities are asking Jewish community members to refrain from spending time in public places.