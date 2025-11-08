Amjad Taha Strategic & Political Affairs Expert, UAE, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the conference of the European Jewish Association (EJA) in Poland.

Taha says that, “in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in my country, in my beloved country UAE, antisemitism is a crime, not an opinion, and people of the Jewish community are living in peace, prosperity and coexistence alongside two hundred other nations from all various backgrounds, be it the Christians, be it the Hindus, be it the Sikh, be it every other ethnicity and minority that are living in UAE.

He added, “There are various companies from a Jewish background, also Israeli ones, exporting importing back and forth and the importing and exporting between the state of Israel and the UAE has reached over 3 billion within just the last four years. It will reach more exporting and importing in terms of ideas, in terms of agriculture, AI, on various fields, the cooperation, it's there and it exists.”

“Thank God we have the hostages free, but I think in Europe we have a lot of the elites, especially the leftists, are hostages of the Islamist propaganda, be it the Hamas of Africa, that's Sudan, Muslim Brotherhood led army or even Hamas in Gaza. Right now the elites of the leftists, many people in Europe, the antisemites are hostages of that propaganda, so yes, Europeans are hostages of the Islamist propaganda,” he concluded.