Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at the royal airport in Abu Dhabi Sunday night, where he was received by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and an honor guard.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Bennett said that he appreciated the hospitality and added it was a splendid welcome.

He noted that he was very moved to be in the UAE, on the first official visit by an Israeli leader.

He said that he expected to strengthen the network of relations between the two countries.