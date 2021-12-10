The third major Iranian pipeline explosion since the summer has reportedly occurred at the country’s Parsian refinery in the southwest.

According to Reuters and the Fars news agency, emergency rescue crews are still on the scene, but no casualties have been reported.

If the accident is confirmed, it would be the third major pipeline explosion since the summer, with the blame being placed on Iran’s antiquated pipeline infrastructure, oil and energy news site Oil Price reported.

A mid-November pipeline explosion in southern Iran was also blamed on aging infrastructure. However, a report by the Saudi-based Al Arabyia outlet cited local officials who said the explosion may have been the result of sabotage.

That explosion saw a 16-inch outlet line of the Maroon Gas Injection Station crack open, leading to a fire. The explosion was later blamed on corrosion and leakage.

In July, a more serious explosion at a pump station in the Einkhosh field in the southwest of the country saw the deaths of three oil workers with four others injured.

The cause of that explosion was not known but it was assumed to also be due to aging equipment.

In June, an Iranian petrochemical refinery caught on fire during a heat wave.

Sanctions have reportedly made it difficult for Iran to service its oil infrastructure, including obtaining new parts.

