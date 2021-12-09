With the opposition parties coordinating their actions against the government and holding large-scale events such as last week’s rally in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square, attended by thousands, the government is certainly feeling the pressure – but that’s nothing unusual, according to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

In an interview with the Maariv newspaper, Shaked related to the criticism heaped on her personally, on her party, and on the government over the last few months.

“Whoever is in government is always exposed to criticism,” Shaked said. “That’s just part of being in government; it’s an accepted fact. But there’s also such a thing as non-specific criticism, which mainly happens on the social media networks.”

Asked to explain, Shaked said, “I mean a very aggressive campaign that is based on tons of fake news. Huge amounts of it. I don’t think any other party has ever had to deal with fake news to such an extent – and also with the lies and the threats that are constantly being manufactured against us.

“We have to distinguish between legitimate criticism – which we accept – and plain lies, whether they are outright fabrications or half-truths,” she added. “And the opposition is using fake news primarily against myself and Prime Minister Bennett. A senior member of the opposition told me: We made the decision to destroy the Yamina party. It will cease to exist.”