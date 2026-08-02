The IDF announced on Sunday that, following a review and contrary to claims, it was confirmed that the explosive device that exploded on a Lebanese Armed Forces vehicle earlier in the day, injuring five LAF soldiers, did not belong to the IDF.

According to the information available to the IDF, the explosive device is assessed to have belonged to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The incident occurred in the Kfara area, outside the Security Zone in southern Lebanon, where no IDF soldiers had any presence.

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