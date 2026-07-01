On the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has demolished terror tunnels in the Beaufort region of southern Lebanon. According to the political leadership, the underground network was part of Hezbollah's plan to invade communities in the Galilee.

A joint statement revealed that the tunnels were blown up using roughly 700 tons of explosives. The statement further noted that the operation was carried out following a ceasefire violation by Hezbollah, emphasizing that Israel will respond forcefully to any attempt to target IDF troops or its citizens.

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