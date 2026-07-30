A senior Israeli diplomatic official responded to reports that Israel and Hamas are proceeding toward a deal that would see the terrorist organization disarm.

The official stressed that the issue of Gaza did not come up at all during the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.

According to the official, “Israel is demanding the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of all weapons from the Gaza Strip and the territory's full demilitarization, as a precondition for any process. The reported 15-point document does not provide an adequate response to these demands, and Israel has conveyed its reservations on the matter to envoy Tony Blair."

He added: “There will be no Israeli withdrawal from the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip before Hamas is disarmed and the Strip is fully demilitarized."