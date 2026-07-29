US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday night that, together with the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, it conducted precision strikes in Iraq against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

“US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours," said CENTCOM.