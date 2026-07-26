A senior Israeli official said the Security Cabinet approved granting immunity to the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which is expected to operate in Gaza in coordination with the IDF under President Donald Trump's 20-point plan. The official stressed that the IDF will continue holding the Yellow Line and will not withdraw until Hamas is fully disarmed and the Gaza Strip is demilitarized.

According to the official, deployment of ISF personnel will require the approval of the prime minister, defense minister, and foreign minister. The force is expected to include about 200 personnel from friendly countries, including Uganda and Morocco.