Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the stabbing attack near Elon Moreh in which Itamar Cohen was wounded, wishing him a speedy recovery and praising the security forces for swiftly eliminating the terrorists. Katz said Palestinian terrorism has declined by more than 80% due to Israel's offensive policy but remains a threat. He vowed the IDF would continue operating throughout Judea and Samaria and said terrorism would not deter Israel from strengthening settlement and security in the region.