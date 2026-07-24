A short while ago, IDF soldiers, guided by the ISA, completed a targeted operation in the area of Nablus, during which they apprehended two terrorists who took part in the shooting attack earlier today (Friday) in the area of Tell.

The terrorists, who were injured while executing the attack, were evacuated to a hospital in the area of Nablus, where they were apprehended by the soldiers and transferred to the security forces for further processing.

The identities of all the terrorists involved in the attack are known, and the security forces are continuing operations to apprehend the remaining terrorists.

Read More