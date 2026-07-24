Duvdevan fighters, under the command of the Samaria Brigade and guided by the Shin Bet, arrested today (Friday) two terrorists who took part in the shooting attack that occurred earlier on the outskirts of the village of Tel.

The two were arrested as part of a targeted operation in the heart of the city of Nablus.

According to a joint statement by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit and the Shin Bet, the two terrorists were wounded during the attack. They were later evacuated to a hospital in Nablus.

Duvdevan fighters arrived at the hospital and arrested the two terrorists. They were transferred for further questioning by security forces.

It was further stated that the identities of all the terrorists who participated in the attack are known. Security forces are working to arrest them.

Maj. Yuval Ezra, 27, from Herzliya, was killed in the attack that occurred Friday morning near the Givat Gilad farm. Security officer Benayahu Melet of Havat Gilad was also murdered in the attack after arriving to secure a group of hikers who were attacked by Palestinians. During the confrontation, a terrorist seized Melet's weapon and opened fire at the hikers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would convene the Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff for a discussion on possible responses to the attack, adding: "We will act forcefully against the terrorists and those who send them, and we will not allow terrorism in Judea and Samaria to raise its head."