Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday mourned the passing of Zehava Shaul, mother of fallen IDF soldier Oron Shaul.

"My wife Sara and I grieve over the passing of the late Zehava Shaul, mother of the late Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul," he said in a statement. "For over a decade, we were in close, personal contact with the Shaul family, sharing her persistent and brave struggle to bring Oron home."

"Zehava never gave up for a moment; even after the passing of her late husband Herzl, she bore the pain with extraordinary fortitude, acting out of a mother’s boundless love and inspiring nobility of spirit.

"After many long years, Oron was brought back for a Jewish burial through the brave operation of the IDF and the ISA. Zehava was able to say goodbye to him and see him laid to eternal rest in our land, which he loved and for which he gave his life.

"I will forever remember our emotional conversation after we succeeded in bringing Oron home. Together, we recited the verse that accompanied her hope through all those years: 'And there is hope for your future, says the Lord, and your children shall return to their own border.'

"Together with the entire House of Israel, Sara and I embrace her sons, Aviram and Ofek, and the entire dear Shaul family, and share in their deep sorrow. May Zehava’s memory be blessed."