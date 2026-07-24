New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani commented on the stabbing incident in the Upper West Side and wrote on social media, “I have been briefed on today’s horrifying stabbings on the Upper West Side, where an Asian man and a Jewish man were attacked. According to witness and victim statements, the perpetrator yelled ‘Allahu Akbar’ during both attacks. I am relieved that both victims are in stable condition."

He thanked the NYPD for their immediate response and arrest of a suspect and added, “The NYPD’s initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor. They are also evaluating these stabbings as potential hate crimes. These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city."