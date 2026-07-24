Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the stabbing incident in New York City and said, “I am appalled by the horrific antisemitic stabbing attack in New York. Appalled but sadly not surprised."

“This violence did not happen in a vacuum. Months of incitement against the Jewish state from Mamdani have helped create a climate in which Jews are targeted," said Sa’ar.

“Words have consequences. Mamdani must end the incitement, confront antisemitism with resolve, and act now to protect the city’s Jewish community. Enough is enough," he added.