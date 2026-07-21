The Shin Bet and the Valleys Central Unit of the Israel Police Northern District have arrested Mohammed Awad, a 29-year-old Israeli citizen from Nazareth, on suspicion of advancing terrorist activity.

According to the investigation's findings, Awad contacted Hamas in an effort to join the organization and obtain resources to carry out terrorist activity. Investigators also allege that he planned to attack a serving Israeli cabinet minister. At the conclusion of the investigation, the Northern District Attorney's Office on Thursday morning filed a prosecutor's declaration with the Nazareth District Court, ahead of the filing of an indictment against Awad.

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