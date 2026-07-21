Captivity survivor Emily Damari commented on the elimination of her captor: "This monster's nickname was Sheikh Ibrahim, and when he held Romi and me in captivity, I heard him speak on the phone with his friend Sinwar, Izz a-Din al-Haddad, and others. He was one of the very interesting and serious characters we encountered in captivity; many evil terrorists we encountered aspired to be like him. They were all evil, some at a higher rank, others at a lower rank."

She added, "Now they aren't talking about us on the phone; they are burning together in hell. Sheikh Ibrahim, Izz a-Din, Sinwar, and other devils like them, who with G-d's help will join them all the time. May G-d's name be forever praised. Am Israel Chai."