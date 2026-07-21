The IDF and Shin Bet announced that they have eliminated Hamas’ Head of Operations Department of the Gaza City Brigade, who directed the infiltration of the brigade's terrorists on October 7th, and held numerous hostages captive.

Over the weekend (Saturday), the IDF and ISA struck in the area of Gaza City and eliminated the terrorist Adham Ibrahim Sha'aban Nasman, Head of the Operations Department of Hamas' Gaza City Brigade.

In recent years, Nasman served as a Nukhba battalion commander. During the October 7th Massacre, he commanded and directed the infiltration into Israeli territory by terrorists from Hamas' Gaza City Brigade.

Throughout the war, Nasman took part in holding numerous hostages captive in Hamas' captivity, including Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, Ziv and Gali Berman, Eitan Mor, Matan Angrest, and Omri Miran.

In addition, Nasman held a number of senior positions within the Hamas terrorist organization, including Intelligence Officer of Hamas' Gaza City Brigade and Commander of the Al-Shati Battalion. In these roles, he was responsible for planning and executing numerous terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The terrorist who was eliminated IDF Spokesperson

According to the IDF, in recent months, Nasman attempted to train and prepare terrorists from Hamas' Gaza City Brigade and advanced the production and distribution of weapons to the brigade's battalions. These activities were carried out as part of efforts to rebuild Hamas' military capabilities, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Captivity survivor Emily Damari commented on the elimination of her captor: "This monster's nickname was Sheikh Ibrahim, and when he held Romi and me in captivity, I heard him speak on the phone with his friend Sinwar, Izz a-Din al-Haddad, and others. He was one of the most interesting and serious characters we encountered in captivity; many of the evil terrorists we met aspired to be like him. They were all evil, some at a higher rank, others at a lower rank."

She added, "Now they aren't talking about us on the phone; they are burning together in hell. Sheikh Ibrahim, Izz a-Din, Sinwar, and other devils like them, who with G-d's help will join them all the time. May G-d's name be forever praised. Am Israel Chai."