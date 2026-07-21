US forces launch a tenth consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military targets, with explosions reported near strategic ports and a nuclear site.

A maritime intelligence firm and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that two oil tankers were struck and caught fire following explosions as they attempted to cross the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials claimed the vessels had navigated an unauthorized and dangerous route due to "misleading instructions" from the US military.