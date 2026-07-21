The Iranian Armed Forces announced that they launched a salvo of surface-to-surface missiles at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, directly targeting mobile HIMARS missile systems belonging to the US military. The report was carried by Iranian media, which described the US asset as a "mobile missile system capable of maneuvering and rapidly striking ground targets, the destruction of which disrupts the enemy's offensive and defensive capabilities."

The Iranian claim follows a wave of sirens and interceptions reported across Kuwait.