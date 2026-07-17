The Yisrael Beytenu party attacked the coalition following Shas chairman Aryeh Deri's refusal to vote in favor of the bill to increase party funding, which included a provision setting the date for the dissolution of the Knesset for Friday.

"In accordance with the legal opinion of the Knesset Legal Advisor, the Knesset recess is not dependent on the completion of any legislative procedures, but was set in advance for July 17. Therefore, the coalition's disgraceful attempt to tie the end of the session to an increase in party funding has no basis in reality," said the party headed by MK Avigdor Liberman.