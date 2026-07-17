Last-minute political turmoil in the Knesset: Shas chairman Aryeh Deri sent the Party Financing Bill back to committee on Thursday evening, refusing to bring it to a vote without opposition support.

The bill includes a clause fixing the date for the dissolution of the Knesset for July 17. The delay raises questions over the official end date of the current Knesset's term, which may now remain in session for an additional week.

The drama unfolded when the Shas leader refused to vote on the bill - which also determines the Knesset dissolution date - without opposition backing, arguing that party funding is a matter concerning all political factions.

The opposition, however, maintained a rigid stance, with the Yesh Atid party refusing to lend its support and declaring: "Let the coalition vote on its own."

The Yisrael Beytenu party attacked the coalition, saying in a statement, "In accordance with the legal opinion of the Knesset Legal Advisor, the Knesset recess is not dependent on the completion of any legislative procedures, but was set in advance for July 17. Therefore, the coalition's disgraceful attempt to tie the end of the session to an increase in party funding has no basis in reality."