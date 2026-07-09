The Prime Minister's Office said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Thursday evening with US President Donald Trump. The two leaders agreed to continue close coordination between their countries across multiple fronts.

According to the statement, Trump briefed Netanyahu on recent US moves in the Persian Gulf. Netanyahu, in turn, raised what he described as the seriousness of statements made by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and members of his government against the existence of the State of Israel, as well as the need to maintain security zones along Israel's borders.