The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a criminal complaint in the Netherlands against MKs Ram Ben-Barak (Yesh Atid) and Moshe Solomon (Religious Zionism), calling on Dutch authorities to investigate them on allegations of “public incitement to genocide."

According to the organization, the two lawmakers “used their public positions to promote policies aimed at the displacement of the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip" and made statements that it claims amount to incitement to genocide under international law.

Regarding Ben Barak, who serves on the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the foundation alleges that he previously proposed advancing the “voluntary emigration" of Gaza residents to countries around the world.