ZAKA International Spokesperson’s Office officially confirmed on Monday night the death of Rabbi Michael Moshe Mizrahi, who was struck by accidental gunfire during a shooting attack apparently targeting police officers in the Côte-des-Neiges borough of Montreal, Canada.

The organization's official statement read: "In the afternoon hours (Israel time), a report was received by the ZAKA International Division hotline regarding a shooting incident in Montreal, Canada. Immediately upon receiving the report, ZAKA International Division volunteers living in the area arrived at the scene. Together with the local community, they monitored the situation in real time. At the scene, a member of the security forces was pronounced dead, and several wounded individuals were evacuated to hospitals-among them Michael Mizrahi, who was in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital."