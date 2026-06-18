EU High Representative Kaja Kallas responded to Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar's announcement that he would be cutting ties with her.

She did not address the remarks attributed to her, but wrote: "Dear Gideon, as you know, the EU and Israel have a lot that binds us. I value our dialogue and engagement, and I’m open to continue in that spirit, respectfully and constructively. Dialogue is the foundation of diplomacy, especially when differences arise. The EU is always committed to a constructive relationship with Israel."

She added, "To bring peace to the Middle East, the Two-State Solution remains the only viable path. The EU has condemned the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank that make it increasingly difficult to get to that goal. That is the EU position."