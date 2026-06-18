Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar announced on Thursday that he will be cutting all ties with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, accusing her of "acting obsessively and with blatant unfairness toward the State of Israel."

Sa'ar said that his decision follows reports that, during her visit to Mexico, Kallas compared Israel to the racist apartheid regime that existed in South Africa.

"I am grateful to the many European elected representatives who condemned this grave statement. However, to date, no denial, clarification, or response has been issued by her regarding this severe statement," Minister Sa'ar stated.

He added, "Therefore, as the Foreign Minister of the State of Israel, I have no choice but to sever all contact with Ms. Kallas until she retracts the blood libel she directed at the world’s only Jewish state, which is also the only democracy in the Middle East. And this is what I am doing."

EU affairs news website Euractiv reported earlier in the week that during closed-door high-level talks in Mexico City last month, Kallas compared Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria to the racist policies of apartheid South Africa.

Euractiv cited officials and diplomats, including those present at the meeting, who said that the High Representative described how moved she was by a visit last year to South Africa and its apartheid museum in Johannesburg.

One of the diplomats was quoted as saying: "The comparison with apartheid is unacceptable and not EU policy. It is a big problem if she is making these kinds of statements while officially representing the EU on the world stage."