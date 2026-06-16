IAF Commanding Officer Tomer Bar sent a letter to personnel in which he referred to the strike on Iran that had been planned for last week but was called off at the last moment following the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

“The entire Air Force was ready to take off for a large-scale strike mission. Just hours after the order to prepare for launch, we were set to attack hundreds of targets deep inside Iran. The operation was halted while we were still conducting squadron briefings, only one hour before departure."