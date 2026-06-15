A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force intercepted numerous rockets that were launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization toward the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Additionally, in several incidents earlier on Monday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched an anti-tank missile and multiple mortar shells at IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

Furthermore, in four separate incidents throughout the day, IDF soldiers identified a number of terrorists traveling in vehicles who approached IDF soldiers, posing an imminent threat. Immediately following the identification, the Israeli Air Force carried out precise strikes on all of the threats.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.